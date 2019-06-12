Jumbo-Visma suffer bike theft at Criterium du Dauphine

Image 1 of 2 Lennard Hofstede's Bianchi road bike was stolen from the roof rack of a Jumbo-Visma team car (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 2 The Jumbo-Visma team bike was taken from a team car at the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Jumbo-Visma have confirmed that one of Lennard Hofstede's Bianchi race bikes was stolen from the start of stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The bike, along with the team's riders' other road machines, was attached to the roof of one of the team cars when it was stolen at the start in Le Puy-en-Velay on Tuesday.

The team was parked in the centre of town before the start of the race, and Hofstede's bike was at the front of the rack on one of the team cars. According to witnesses, the thief simply approached the car, unclipped the bike from the roof and left the scene unchallenged. Hofstede, like all of the Jumbo-Visma riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné, has a number of bikes to race on, and he was able to start stage 3 to Riom on his spare bike.

The 24-year-old Dutch rider finished safely in the main field behind winner Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe.

Cyclingnews have contacted Jumbo-Visma for further reaction.