Jumbo-Visma sign British talent Thomas Gloag as stagiaire for rest of season

Jumbo-Visma have snapped up British talent Thomas Gloag, with the 20-year-old signed up as a stagiaire for the remainder of this season ahead of an expected permanent move from 2023.

Gloag is among an ever-increasing number of future British prospects and he attracted attention when he finished on the podium at the Ronde de l'Isard last year, as well as placing fourth at the U23 Giro and impressing at Tour de l'Avenir.

He has had a less successful time in 2022, which has seen him hindered by illness and injuries, but that hasn't stopped him plotting his route to the professional ranks, which could see a debut for Jumbo-Visma as early as next month.

There has been no announcement from the team regarding the signing but he has been registered as a stagiaire - or trainee - with the UCI for the remainder of the season.

Gloag, a natural climber, currently rides for Trinity Racing, the development team run by Andrew McQuaid and set up around Tom Pidcock a few years ago. He will be in the spotlight this week as he lines up for them at the Arctic Race of Norway.

Under UCI rules, stagiaires can represent their original teams as well as their host teams, and also their national teams.

After Norway, Gloag is set to ride for Great Britain at the Tour de L'Avenir, the premier U23 race. He will lead the line alongside Leo Hayter, another highly-tipped British talent who won the U23 Giro in June and has already joined Ineos Grenadiers as a stagiaire ahead of a pro contract from 2023.

With the Tour de l'Avenir running from August 18-28, a debut for Jumbo-Visma would have to wait until September or later.

Jumbo-Visma have not made any rider announcements since the transfer window opened in August but are bringing in Dylan van Baarle from Ineos Grenadiers and have been linked with Wilco Kelderman, Attila Valter, and Jan Tratnik. They are losing Mike Teunissen to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, Chris Harper to BikeExchange-Jayco, and Tom Dumoulin to retirement.