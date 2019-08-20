Jumbo-Visma ready to challenge Team Ineos at Tour de France after signing Tom Dumoulin

Image 1 of 6 Jumbo-Visma celebrate winning the team time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) tried to fight on in the Giro d'Italia but his knee injury proved to be too painful (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 Team manager Richard Plugge (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Jumbo-Visma team manager Richard Plugge has suggested the arrival of Tom Dumoulin as a new Grand Tour team leader will allow the Dutch team to challenge Team Ineos at the 2020 Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma announced the signing of Dumoulin from Team Sunweb on Monday, stating in a video announcement: "We have one dream – winning the biggest race in the world. Welcome Tom. Together, we will compete for our dream."

Jumbo-Visma already have Primož Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk in their ranks, plus sprinter Dylan Groenewegen and Classics rider Wout van Aert, but Plugge is convinced he can find a way for them to work together and take on Team Ineos next season.

"We can now put together the strongest team possible in the fight against a team like Ineos," Plugge said when Dumoulin's transfer was revealed.

"Realizing our dreams and ambitions is getting closer. We have grown step by step and always want to improve. Participating in the overall victory in Grand Tours has always been a goal and a plan. This is supported by Jumbo and Visma and our other partners. We will continue to work together on this. In this case by making the arrival of Tom possible."

Plugge's team struggled to find sponsors after Rabobank quit the sport after a series of doping scandals in the Netherlands. A partnership with a speed-skating team brought stability and the arrival of the Netherlands Lotto, and more recently the Jumbo supermarket chain, has fueled a successful turnaround.

The team has already won 41 races this season, up from 33 in 2018. The victory list so far includes four stages at the Tour de France, with Roglič finishing third at the Giro d'Italia and Kruijswijk third at the Tour de France.

Ton van Veen, the Jumbo supermarket Chief Financial Officer, confirmed to De Telegraaf that the team will have a budget of at least 20 million Euro for 2020.

Plugge revealed to De Telegraaf that he worked hard to convince his other team leader the benefits of signing Dumoulin.

"First we spoke extensively with our leaders Primož and Steven. Both realized that the arrival of Dumoulin is a reinforcement," Plugge said.

"When you have more classification riders, you can play out a strategy Just like Team Ineos did in the Tour de France with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas. It increases the chance for everyone to win once. Our goal is not just to win the Tour. Starting with Vuelta, we want to target overall victory in every Grand Tour.

"Tom also believes that with a strong block with more leaders you can do better in Grand Tours. He realizes that our team increases the chances of him ever winning the Tour."