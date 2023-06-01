Julian Mertens in a coma, undergoes spinal surgery after training crash
Belgian also broke arm, ribs, and jaw on Wednesday
Belgian pro Julian Mertens is in an artificial coma and has undergone spinal surgery after a training crash on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old, who rides for the Bingoal WB team, was rushed to hospital in Antwerp on Wednesday when he suffered what his team described as an "accident" while out training.
He was induced into a coma in order to best deal with his injuries, the most pressing of which involved his spinal column. On Thursday morning, the team said that he was "operated on with success".
Mertens will undergo a further operation on his jaw later on Thursday. He has also broken an arm and multiple ribs.
"He will be kept in an artificial coma for a few more days, according to his progression," said the team.
Mertens came through the Lotto-Dstny Development programme before turning professional with Sport Vlaanderen Baloise, the team that has kick-started the careers of numerous Belgian pros.
He spent three years there before joining Bingoal WB at the start of 2023, riding the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège as part of a big Classics campaign.
His top result so far in his career came on the opening day of the 2022 Belgium Tour, where he was ninth on a stage won by Mads Pedersen.
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
