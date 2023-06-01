Julian Mertens in a coma, undergoes spinal surgery after training crash

Belgian pro Julian Mertens is in an artificial coma and has undergone spinal surgery after a training crash on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who rides for the Bingoal WB team, was rushed to hospital in Antwerp on Wednesday when he suffered what his team described as an "accident" while out training.

He was induced into a coma in order to best deal with his injuries, the most pressing of which involved his spinal column. On Thursday morning, the team said that he was "operated on with success".

Mertens will undergo a further operation on his jaw later on Thursday. He has also broken an arm and multiple ribs.

"He will be kept in an artificial coma for a few more days, according to his progression," said the team.

Mertens came through the Lotto-Dstny Development programme before turning professional with Sport Vlaanderen Baloise, the team that has kick-started the careers of numerous Belgian pros.

He spent three years there before joining Bingoal WB at the start of 2023, riding the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège as part of a big Classics campaign.

His top result so far in his career came on the opening day of the 2022 Belgium Tour, where he was ninth on a stage won by Mads Pedersen.