Julian Alaphilippe leads Soudal-QuickStep at Czech Tour for push to Paris Games

Frenchman leads seven-rider squad with first appearance at UCI 2.1 stage race

Team Soudal-Quick Step's French rider Julian Alaphilippe celebrates the overall most combative rider award on the podium in front of the Colosseum, after the 21st and last stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 125km from Rome to Rome on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Soudal-QuickStep confirmed Julian Alaphilippe would lead their seven-rider squad at next week’s Czech Tour, July 25-28, which will conclude on the opening weekend of the Paris Olympic Games

The UCI 2.1 four-day stage race will serve as the final tuneup for Alaphilippe before he competes for France in the men’s road race the following Saturday in his home Olympic Games.

