Julian Alaphilippe leads Soudal-QuickStep at Czech Tour for push to Paris Games

Soudal-QuickStep confirmed Julian Alaphilippe would lead their seven-rider squad at next week’s Czech Tour, July 25-28, which will conclude on the opening weekend of the Paris Olympic Games.

The UCI 2.1 four-day stage race will serve as the final tuneup for Alaphilippe before he competes for France in the men’s road race the following Saturday in his home Olympic Games.

Officially named to the French men’s road team on July 8, Alaphilippe will be joined on the roster alongside Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and European champion Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike). These three riders are all currently competing at the Tour de France, with Vauquelin having won stage 2 and will make their first appearances at the Olympics.

Alaphilippe has worked with his WorldTour team this season to manipulate his schedule for top condition, with the Olympic Games road race his top priority. The veteran French rider opted not to ride with Soudal-QuickStep at this year’s Tour de France to optimise that buildup for the Olympic road race, which takes place on Saturday, August 3.

It was during the Giro d’Italia, where Alaphilippe won stage 12 in his debut at the Italian Grand Tour, that he told team manager Patrick Lefevere that he wanted to prioritise the Paris Games over the Tour for his summer. He departed Italy with the overall most combative rider award and an understanding that his path was clear for the Olympics.

"I understand above all that Julian already has Paris in mind. It will be his last chance to live the Olympic Games, especially at home. Why deprive him of that,” Lefevere told L’Equipe in May.

Alaphilppe makes his second appearance at the quadrennial competition, riding to fourth place in the road race at the 2016 Rio Games. The Paris road course favours the attacking Classics style of the two-time World Champion, with the 273km route including 13 named ascents for 2,800 metres of climbing. A 18.4km finishing circuit in central Paris will include passes up the 6.5% ramp of the Côte de la butte Montmartre.

When the Czech Tour’s stage 3 takes place on the Saturday prior to the Olympic road race, the time trial competitions take place in Paris for men and women. Vauquelin will be the sole representative for France in the men’s ITT that day.

It is a first-time appearance for Soudal-QuickStep to take part in the Czech Tour, which will have eight WorldTour teams at the start. Alaphilippe will line up with Czech native Josef Černý, Kasper Asgreen, Mattia Cattaneo, Antoine Huby, James Knox and Luke Lamperti.