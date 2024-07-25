Josh Tarling hungers for gold in Olympics individual time trial - 'I want to win it'

20-year Briton ready to take on Ganna, Evenepoel and the rough streets of Paris to earn a sweet reward

Josh Tarling (Great Britain)
Josh Tarling (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling is only 20 and making his debut at the Olympic Games in Paris but his youthful innocence and incredible time trial talents make him a favourite for Saturday's 32.4km race.

Tarling is not afraid to say he is going for gold. Pressure and expectations appear to slide off his back like the smooth flow of air when he races at 55 km/h in a time trial.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.