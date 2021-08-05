Joscelin Lowden to take on UCI Hour Record

The UCI have announced that British rider Joscelin Lowden will attempt to break the Hour Record this Autumn. Lowden, who rides for UCI Continental team Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur on the road, unofficially broke the current record of 48.007km, held by Vittoria Bussi, in a training simulation earlier this year. Lowden managed 48.160km in that ride.

The 33-year-old has time trialling pedigree and was part of the bronze medal winning mixed relay team at the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire. This season she has taken 5th place at Brabantse Pijl and recently won the overall at the Tour de Feminine’s after winning the final stage by a margin of over five minutes.

Lowden will travel to Switzerland next month and her attempt will take place on 30th September at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen (Switzerland).

"I'm really pleased to be able to officially announce I am planning an attempt to break the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot at the end of September this year,” said Lowden. "It’s an idea that's been in the making for some time and with the support of Le Col and Wattshop, I'm now in a place to be able to make the attempt. Vittoria Bussi has set a high bar with her record at altitude, but I trust with the support and right preparation I should be able to give the record a good nudge.”