Jonnier among the favorites at Pila downhill

Image 1 of 3 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) finished 3rd. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 3 Harriet Rücknagel (OnTheEdge) (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The penultimate round of the iXS European Downhill Cup is coming up this weekend in Pila, Italy. Over 300 racers will be at the start of the 2.6km course, including top riders like Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis/Rocky Mountain), who was able to take third place at the World Cup event in La Bresse last weekend.

After missing out on the last iXS European Downhill Cup round in Spicák, Harriet Rücknagel (OnTheEdge), the reigning German champion, will again be a contender for a spot on the women's podium.

And it goes without saying that the largest category, the elite men, is packed with top international downhill sport celebreties. Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) and Joshua Button (SC-Intense) will be continuing their duel for mastery of the overall rankings. Nejk Rutar (Unior Tools), Benny Strasser (Mag41) and Adam Vagner (RockMashine) also want to get onto the podium for the overall class rankings, however, they are sure to find it tough to snatch many points.

They will all be up against big names such as Lorenzo Suding (Pila-Black Arrows), Lewis Buchanan (Chain Reaction), Ben Cathro (MTBcut.tv) or Matti Lehikoinen (Chain Reaction) and Ruaridh Cunningham (Maxxis/Rocky Mountain), to mention but a few favorites.