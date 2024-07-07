Jonas Vingegaard forced to race on teammate’s bike as he survives Pogacar's attacks on Tour de France stage 9

By
published

Dane survives onslaught of attacks to finish safely in the peloton on gravel-packed stage

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured in action during stage 9 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Troyes to Troyes, France (199 km) on Sunday 07 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) riding his teammate Jan Tranik's bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

After suffering a tyre puncture halfway in the gravel-packed chaotic Tour de France stage 9, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was forced to race on his teammate Jan Tratnik’s bike for the remainder of the 199km stage.

Another mechanical – a slow puncture – in the final three kilometres made a hectic day even more difficult for the two-time Tour de France champion.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 