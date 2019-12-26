Jolanda Neff seriously injured in high-speed crash in North Carolina
Former world champion sustains ruptured spleen, fractured rib and collapsed lung
Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) has sustained serious injuries as a result of a high-speed crash while mountain biking in the Pisgah Forest, near Brevard, North Carolina.
Neff came off her bike at a high speed which resulted in a ruptured spleen, a fractured rib, and a collapsed lung, according to a Trek Factory Racing team press release.
"I misjudged a downhill corner on a trail that was new to me during my training ride and I went off track and over the bars, falling into a pile of logs," said Neff.
"I immediately knew something was wrong."
Neff was treated at a nearby hospital in Asheville, NC where she stayed for three nights and was released.
In order to stop internal bleeding in her spleen, Neff's emergency medical team used a technique called embolization, which avoided the need to remove her spleen.
It's unclear what these injuries mean for Neff's preparation for the cross-country season and her Tokyo Olympic Games bid next summer.
Neff was scheduled to compete at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Duebendorf, Switzerland on February 1.
