Jolanda Neff continues comeback at first MTB Marathon World Championships in US in Snowshoe

By
published

Start lists for men and women include Life Time Grand Prix contenders Beers, Lange, Johnston, Villafañe, Skarda, Otto

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) competes at the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Glasgow
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) competes at the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: y Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

The UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships cast a spotlight on Snowshoe, West Virginia this weekend, making it the first time the endurance event has been held in North America in its 22-year history. Competitions take place on Saturday, September 21.

Defending MTB Marathon women's world champion Mona Mitterwallner (Austria) will match up against the two other riders on last year's podium, Candice Lill (South Africa) and Adelheid Morath (Germany). Among the 51 women on the start list she'll also have to battle 2016 MTB Marathon world champion Jolanda Neff (Switzerland), who is on a comeback from missing three months of competition due to an ongoing illness. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).