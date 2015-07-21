Joaquim Rodríguez signs one-year deal with Katusha

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Joaquim Rodríguez has penned a contract extension with Team Katusha for one more season. The Spaniard, 36, who has won two stages in this year’s Tour de France and currently sits second behind Chris Froome in the Mountains Classification, confirmed his future via a press release issued from his team.

“How could I make the choice not to continue with my current team? Our climbers as well as our sprinters, we are all in the winning mood already a year-long. The atmosphere never has been better than this season. It was my dream to go on with Team Katusha, with my current teammates and current staff.”





Rodríguez has led the line in stage racing and one-day racing at Katusha for six years with several Grand Tour podium finishes and Classics to his name. despite approaching the end of his career, Katusha believe that he still warrants a leadership role. It’s a stance backed up by his two stage wins in the Tour although he has failed to deliver a GC challenge.

“Despite his age Joaquim Rodríguez still delivers. We don’t see any regression in his results or attitude. On and off the bike Joaquim is a model of professionalism. It is the key of his successes. Joaquim is an example for his teammates. We are happy he continues with Team Kausha. Our future looks bright,” said Katusha’s general manager Viacheslav Ekimov.