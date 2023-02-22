Jay Vine pulls out of UAE Tour with knee injury
UAE Team Emirates rider DNS for race’s first summit finish at Jebel Jais
Australian climber Jay Vine will be a DNS in the UAE Tour on stage 3, the day the race heads to its first summit finish on Jebel Jais, as the Tour Down Under winner is suffering from a knee injury.
UAE Team Emirates, which was already on the back foot, announced in a press release on Wednesday that Vine, considered pre-race as a potential overall contender, had had to quit the seven-day event early.
The release stated that “Vine came into the race with some light knee pain from a training injury which has not improved this week. It was therefore decided to withdraw him from the event as a precaution in order to allow him time to recover.”
Vine had a breakthrough performance last autumn in Spain, where he was double winner of climbing stages in the Vuelta a España and seemingly en route to winning the Mountains Classification until he crashed out. He followed that up by showing excellent early season form with an overall victory in the Santos Tour Down Under in January after also having secured the Australian National Time Trial title.
The new UAE Team Emirates rider, who made the switch from Alpecin-Fenix, would have likely been one of the team's multiple options for the stage 3 mountain top finish, along with former race winner Adam Yates and American allrounder Brandon McNulty.
After winning their home event for two years running with Tadej Pogačar, who is instead racing in Europe this February, UAE Team Emirates are enduring a much more difficult race this year despite having a strong pre-race favourite in Yates,.
Vine, like all of UAE’s top riders, was caught out in the echelons on stage 1 of the UAE Tour, with the subsequent time loss all but destroying their chances for a third straight win. A solid but unremarkable eighth place in the team time trial on stage 2 for UAE has limited the damage but it remains to be seen what the team’s climbers can do on Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet.
What is clear, as the race reaches its midway point, is that UAE are far from dominating affairs in the way they have done in the previous two years and losing a strong rider like Vine has just stacked another obstacle in their way as they work to claw back time.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.