Jan Ullrich: "I would have acted differently"

Image 1 of 5 Jan Ullrich is once again looking to the future (Image credit: Jan Ullrich) Image 2 of 5 Jan Ullrich (T-Mobile) thunders through the rain to win the final stage time trial in Bern (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 Lance Armstrong on the 2001 Alpe d'Huez stage of the Tour with Jan Ullrich - before "the look" (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 5 Jan Ullrich on the road again (Image credit: Jan Ullrich) Image 5 of 5 Jan Ullrich at the Gran Fondo Colnago Miami (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand)

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich hasn't raced professionally since his removal from the Tour 2006 and seems to have finally moved on from the difficult years which followed his dramatic exit from the sport. The German is currently ‘serving’ a two year suspension for his involvement in Operacion Puerto while he has no intension of returning to the sport.

Ullirch may have no desire to race again but believes he should have been honest when his case first came to light: "I wanted to protect my family and was advised not to express myself. In hindsight I would have acted differently" he told Bild am Sonntag (bild.de).

He still remains coy about the exact details in relation to the doping case and said that "the issue was closed with the court’s verdict". Ullrich is disappointed about the length of time it took for his case to be resolved, rather than the verdict itself. He did however admit "I’m partially to blame". All of his results from May 2005 have since been stripped but he has tried to move on with his life. He has been riding his bike, clocking more than 10,000km this year. "Since I am active again, the head is clear again. I am much more energetic" he said.

Ullrich was asked if he had considered the possibility of being awarded the winner of a few more Tours de France - if Lance Armstrong was found guilty and stripped of his titles - but instead hoped for a faster resolution to the case and not necessarily the outcome: "I get the developments but do not follow it" he said.

In the meantime Ullrich keeps himself busy running a number of businesses including cycling camps and promoting an anti-hair-loss shampoo. He also contributes to a blog on eurosport.

