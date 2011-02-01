Jamis-Sutter Home pleased with Amgen Tour of California invite

Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter home) wins the stage and the pack sprint in front of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Jamis-Sutter Home riders are preparing to make their sponsors proud at the Amgen Tour of California held from May 15-22. Race organizers recently announced the US-based Continental squad as one of 18 teams which made the final cut.

"We are really proud of be part of such a great event," said Directeur Sportif, Sebastian Alexandre. "The Tour of California is one of the biggest stage races in the world and we could not be happier."

In 2009, the team was known as Colavita-Sutter Home and won the National Racing Calendar (NRC) overall team title. As Jamis-Sutter Home in 2010 the team did not garner an invitation to the marquee event last year, desipte its continued successes at the national level.

"Well, it is the biggest race in North America, so Jamis and Sutter Home are thrilled knowing that we will be part of such a mega event," Alexandre said. "Especially Sutter Home because it is based in California."

Alexandre confirmed the preliminary roster will include 2010 NRC individual winner Luis Amaran, Alejandro Borrajo, Tyler Wren and Ignacio Pereyra. The remaining four riders will be decided at a later date.

"Luis Amaran and Alejando Borrajo are our best riders, we really hope to do well there," Alexandre said. "I know both are capable of winning a stage and that is what we will fight for. I will complete the team as we start racing and see who has the best form to help reach our goals."

Jamis-Sutter Home is currently competing in the Vuelta Ciclista de Chile. The riders will unite Stateside at a team training camp in March in Santa Rosa, California and begin racing at the San Dimas Stage Race and Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Teams confirmed for the Amgen Tour of California include UCI ProTeams BMC, HTC-Highroad, Leopard Trek, Liquigas-Cannondale, Rabobank, Saxo Bank-SunGard, Sky, Garmin-Cervèlo and RadioShack. UCI Professional Continental teams include NetApp, Spidertech p/b C10, Team Type 1 and UnitedHealthcare.

The roster is rounded out with US-based Continental teams Jamis-Sutter Home, Bissell, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth and Kenda p/b Geargrinder.