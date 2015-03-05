Gallery: Jamis-Hagens Berman in Costa Rica training camp

American team's next goal is Redlands Bicycle Classic
Image 1 of 26
Image 2 of 26
Image 3 of 26
Image 4 of 26
Image 5 of 26
Image 6 of 26
Image 7 of 26
Image 8 of 26
Image 9 of 26
Image 10 of 26
Image 11 of 26
Image 12 of 26
Image 13 of 26
Image 14 of 26
Image 15 of 26
Image 16 of 26
Image 17 of 26
Image 18 of 26
Image 19 of 26
Image 20 of 26
Image 21 of 26
Image 22 of 26
Image 23 of 26
Image 24 of 26
Image 25 of 26
Image 26 of 26
The Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home team chose a unique location for their early season training camp, heading to Costa Rica for a two-week block of training in between their first test of the year, the Tour de San Luis, and their next goal, the Redlands Bicycle Classic.
The riders and staff chose Orosi in the Central American country for the camp, and have found the weather, roads and terrain were well suited for their first-ever two-week long camp. The team had a little local knowledge thanks to the presence of Costa Rican Gregory Brenes in the squad.
"We looked at a great country, with good weather, and a lot of good roads and terrain where I expect the riders will have a very hard and productive two weeks of training," director Sebastian Alexandre said. "We look forward to starting the season in the US shortly, and I again have high expectations for my team this year."
The team had a strong start in the Tour de San Luis, where climber Daniel Jaramillo placed ninth overall. After Redlands, the team will focus on the Tour of California, where Ben Jacques-Maynes will likely start as the only rider to have competed in all 10 editions of the race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy