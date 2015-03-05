Gallery: Jamis-Hagens Berman in Costa Rica training camp

Image 1 of 26 Gregor Brenes at camp in Costa Rica (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 2 of 26 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home in Costa Rica (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 3 of 26 Clean bikes are fast bikes (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 4 of 26 The Jamis team's bikes ready for the ride (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 5 of 26 This bike has the best view. (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 6 of 26 Carson Miller gets sorted out by Felix Farina, the team's soigneur (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 7 of 26 Coffee time for Sebastian Haedo (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 8 of 26 Mechanic Hugo Pratissoli cleans the chain (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 9 of 26 Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 10 of 26 The team trains in Costa Rica (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 11 of 26 Gregory Brenes and Stephen Leece on the ride (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 12 of 26 Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 13 of 26 David Williams and Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 14 of 26 David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 15 of 26 Sebastian Haedo (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 16 of 26 A rider puts on the finishing touches to his Jamis bike (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 17 of 26 Gregory Brenes adjusts his saddle before the ride (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 18 of 26 Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 19 of 26 Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finds alternative transportation (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 20 of 26 David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 21 of 26 Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 22 of 26 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 23 of 26 Brand new kit and socks for the Jamis riders (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 24 of 26 Gregory Brenes and Seba Haedo lead the group at camp (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 25 of 26 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta) Image 26 of 26 David Williams (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: John Segesta)

The Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home team chose a unique location for their early season training camp, heading to Costa Rica for a two-week block of training in between their first test of the year, the Tour de San Luis, and their next goal, the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

The riders and staff chose Orosi in the Central American country for the camp, and have found the weather, roads and terrain were well suited for their first-ever two-week long camp. The team had a little local knowledge thanks to the presence of Costa Rican Gregory Brenes in the squad.

"We looked at a great country, with good weather, and a lot of good roads and terrain where I expect the riders will have a very hard and productive two weeks of training," director Sebastian Alexandre said. "We look forward to starting the season in the US shortly, and I again have high expectations for my team this year."

The team had a strong start in the Tour de San Luis, where climber Daniel Jaramillo placed ninth overall. After Redlands, the team will focus on the Tour of California, where Ben Jacques-Maynes will likely start as the only rider to have competed in all 10 editions of the race.