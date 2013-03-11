Jalabert hit by car while cycling

Image 1 of 3 Laurent Jalabert stands fifth in the all-time list of winners (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 A baby faced Laurent Jalabert finished second to Gianni Bugno in 1992. It was the closest the Frenchman ever came to victory in the road race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Laurent Jalabert: wrongly accused Photo: © epicimages.us

Former pro road racer Laurent Jalabert was hit by a car Monday mid-day and taken to hospital in serious condition. He is said to be suffering from multiple fractures.

Jalabert was out riding in the Montauban area in France when he was hit by a car coming from towards him, according to La Depeche. A fireman told the newspaper that Jalabert suffered a fracture left tibia and fibula and also injuries to his left arm.

Jalabert, 44, is said to have been unconscious when rescuers arrived, but had recovered consciousness later.

The Frenchman was world time trial champion in 1997. He won four stages in the Tour de France, and won both the points and mountain classifications twice. At the Giro d'Italia, he won three stages and the points classification.

His best Grand Tour was the Vuelta a Espana, which he won in 1995. He had 18 stage wins, and won the points classification four times. In 1995, he won the overall title as well as the points and mountains rankings, only the third rider to do so at a Grand Tour.

He also won numerous one-day and shorter stage races in his 14-year career.

Since his retirement, Jalabert has served as a television commentator for France 2 and Eurosport, acted as the French national team coach, and has competed in triathlons.