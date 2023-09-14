Jake Stewart joins Israel-Premier Tech on two-year deal

Israel-Premier Tech have signed Jake Stewart to strengthen their classics squad and sprint train as the young Brit moves on from Groupama-FDJ after four years at WorldTour level.

The 23-year-old joins the ProTeam on a two-year deal and will play more of a role in the lead-out for new signing and fellow Brit, Ethan Vernon, alongside continuing his ambitions in the classics.

Stewart was part of the British contingent that appeared to help lead out Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) to victory on the final stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia, alongside Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and is excited to transition into a leadout rider with Israel-Premier Tech.

“Playing a key role in the sprint lead-out train isn’t really something I have done much of, but I have really enjoyed it when I have and helping the boys to get a win has been just as good a feeling as it has been winning myself,” said Stewart in the team’s press release. “I really want to cement myself in that role and excel.

“I have raced with Ethan Vernon since I was a junior and we’re good friends so coming into the team with him is super exciting.”

Stewart has had success of his own in sprints with two wins for the French team in his time there, both in the opening stage of the 2022 and 2023 Tour de l’Ain, but Vernon is the faster of the two and could combine well with his compatriot.

Vernon joined the team in August after two successful years at Soudal-QuickStep where he took two WorldTour wins and proved he was one of the most promising sprinting talents in the pro peloton.

The British duo will also be prominent in the classic squad, with Stewart potentially having leadership opportunities in 2024 and beyond after bursting onto the scene with a second-place finish in the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as a neo-pro behind Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep).

“Being involved in the Classics as well as in a sprint lead-out train, rather than taking the sprints on as I have done previously, is an exciting opportunity. The classics are the kind of races that get me out of bed in the morning and motivate me to go training,” said Stewart.

“So, to come into a team where I have some leadership in the Cassics is extremely motivating.”

Stewart also highlighted how problems such as a broken hand in 2021 and intestinal issues in 2022 have prevented him from repeating that feat and have stalled his progress in the spring Classics, with a return to the podium at cycling’s Opening Weekend a big goal going forward.

“The last two Classics seasons have been hampered by injury and illness and I haven’t had much of a clear run,” Stewart said. “It would be really nice to return to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to get some redemption and go one step higher than I did in my first year pro.”

Alongside the young pair of Stewart and Vernon, IPT also signed a wealth of sprinting experience in Pascal Ackermann and leadout rider Michael Schwarzmann last month with the German duo likely to lead the team’s Tour de France sprint train.

Israel-Premier Tech’s management was delighted to have Stewart on board, stating how he could reach that ceiling of performance that hasn’t quite happened after showing flashes of brilliance in his young career.

“Jake Stewart is a huge talent and a rider we have yet to see the best of,” said General Manager Kjell Carlström.

“We believe we have found the perfect fit in Jake, and we can help him reach his potential in the IPT environment.”