George Bennett signs two-year deal with Israel-Premier Tech

Israel-Premier Tech have made George Bennett their eighth signing of the off-season, adding the New Zealander on a two-year deal as he moves on from UAE Team Emirates.

The 33-year-old will strengthen the ProTeam's climbing squad for 2024 and 2025, joining riders including Jakob Fuglsang, Dylan Teuns, and Chris Froome on the team. He makes the switch after two years with UAE and having missed out on selection for the three Grand Tours in 2023.

Bennett said that he was excited to get back to chasing results at Grand Tours and in the mountains with his new team.

"I'm really excited for my future with Israel-Premier Tech," Bennett said in a team-issued press release. "I'm already close with a lot of people in the team and it's clear that there is a great culture and desire to grow, and I want to be a big part of that.

"I'm looking forward to chasing results personally and as a team and to have the resources to be the best rider I can whilst surrounded by great people.

"I see a lot of opportunities, especially in Grand Tours and in the high mountains and I can't wait to get started."

Bennett turned pro with RadioShack back in the 2012 season and has since raced for both Cannondale and Jumbo-Visma, as well as UAE. Stand-out results during his career so far include top 10s at the 2016 Vuelta a España and 2018 Giro d'Italia as well as a stage of the 2017 Tour of California, the 2020 Gran Piemonte, and the 2021 New Zealand road title.

He joins German sprinter Pascal Ackermann in making the move from UAE to Israel for 2024. The team has also signed Ethan Vernon (Soudal-QuickStep), Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto-Dstny), Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic), and neo-pros Oded Kogut, Riley Pickrell, and Nadav Raisberg for the new season.

"George is a talented rider who can really make an impact on our team," said Israel-Premier Tech general manager Kjell Carlström. "Having developed our sprint team with our new signings, we are also pleased to add depth to our roster of climbers with the addition of George.

"We are looking forward to seeing what George can do when given leadership at stage races suited to his profile and providing key support to our other leaders throughout the next two seasons. Welcome, George!"

The move brings Israel-Premier Tech's incoming list for 2024 to eight riders, while they'll wave goodbye to Giacomo Nizzolo (Q36.5) and the retiring Sep Vanmarcke and Daryl Impey this winter. Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz (both 2025), Derek Gee (2028) have all extended their contracts with the team.