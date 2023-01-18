Julian Alaphilippe 'surprised' by Lefevere criticism following hellish 2022 campaign

Following Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere's strong comments about his two-time world champion, Julian Alaphilippe has said he was "surprised" to hear the criticisms levelled towards him.

Back in December, Lefevere seemed to dismiss the role of luck in Alaphilippe's recent results, also stating to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure that the Frenchman could leave the team "if he was tired of the environment".

In a wide-ranging interview with L'Equipe published this week, Alaphilippe dismissed that idea and said he was surprised to read what Lefevere had said.

"The question of changing horizons has never come up. When we talked about it during the off-season, I told him that I didn't necessarily want to go elsewhere," Alaphilippe said.

"Every time I have discussions with him it goes well. He never said such things to my face. To be honest, I was a little surprised to read that. If he had a problem with me, I think he would have told me first. So, I'm not too worried."

Alaphilippe endured a season from hell in 2022, missing an early-season training camp due to illness before a spectacular crash at Strade Bianche, and then a heavier crash at Liège–Bastogne–Liège that left him with broken ribs, a broken scapula, and a punctured lung.

Spring highlights included a stage win at Itzulia Basque Country and fourth at La Flèche Wallonne, though they would be in short supply in a summer which saw him miss Tour de France selection before catching COVID-19 at the Tour de Wallonie.

Another crash, and a dislocated shoulder, came at the Vuelta a España, and a battle to get fit for the Worlds left him only to finish 51st. He later admitted to Cyclingnews that he was "never at 100%" at a race during the season.

"You know that you are going to fall, that you'll be hit by physical problems, and that you'll have to take care of yourself – that's part of the job," Alaphilippe told L'Equipe.

"But we try not to think about it. Until last season I had done well. I had a few injuries and viruses here and there but nothing that really hindered my progress. Last year, I really had a lot of setbacks.

"Even if I sometimes had a hard time, I never gave up. Of course, I would have liked to train to perform, not just to come back. I've always been a fighter, so I kept on doing my job until the end. I think I didn't have any real moments of happiness on the bike in 2022."

His comments were given short shrift by Lefevere when he spoke to La Derniere Heure in December, however. The veteran manager didn't seem overly sympathetic to the plight of his star rider.

"We all really like him. He's been riding for this team since he was 17," Lefevere said. "But I made him understand that he would be allowed to leave if he was tired of the environment. I'm nothing with a rider who has had it.

"I want to get him back on track. He owes me a revenge. He has the salary of a champion, but he also has to prove that he is still one.

"I don't care much that he's not the world champion anymore, but in recent years he hasn't won much," he added. "Yes, he's had a lot of bad luck but it's always the same people who are lucky and the same people who are unlucky."

Alaphilippe has spent his off-season putting 2022 behind him and resetting after the annus horriblis just gone.

His 2023 season debut is fast approaching, with the Challenge Mallorca first on his menu before a spate of major Classics through the spring – his number one goal will be the Tour of Flanders – as well a return to the Italian spring with Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, and "probably my favourite race", Strade Bianche.

"It went very well," he said of his winter. "I took time for myself at home with my family. I had to regenerate my body and mind. I did five weeks without cycling, just to unplug. I didn't respond to any solicitations.

"After that, I was happy to start again slowly, without missing any steps along the way, even if I was already completely focussed on 2023. This quiet winter was essential after the past season."

Alaphilippe said that there are no adverse after-effects – physical or mental –following his 2022 season. Instead, he is zoned in on getting back to winning bike races.

"You have to have the fire to stay at the highest level, and I always have the fire. Not being at my level for several months gives me even more motivation," he said.

"You have to take risks sometimes in your career, otherwise it can quickly become boring," he added, referring to his decision to focus on the cobbles over the Ardennes this spring. "I love the atmosphere leading up to these races and I can't wait to get there.

"It's weird, but I feel like the Flandrian Classics are almost more suited to me than the Ardennes. In the way of racing, at least – you always have to be in the right place because you never know when and where the decisive attack will come."