‘I’ve never felt so good on the bike’ - Tadej Pogačar upbeat as Tour de France looms

By
published

Slovenian star ‘looking forward to seeing if I have improved since the Giro d’Italia’

Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning the 2024 Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Giro d’Italia winner and former double Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar says he is in even better shape than during the Italian Grand Tour and that he has “never felt so good on the bike.”

In his first interview since his Giro triumph, which the UAE Team Emirates racer won more than comfortably, a markedly positive Pogačar delivered an upbeat analysis of his current form going into his second Grand Tour of the season.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.