‘It's reassuring to be one of the best again’ - Wout van Aert looks to seize opportunities at the Tour de France

By
published

Belgian star ‘satisfied’ with fifth in National Championships, but ‘It says nothing about the Tour’

2024 Belgian National Championships: Wout van Aert before the race
2024 Belgian National Championships: Wout van Aert before the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian allrounder star Wout van Aert is expected to play a key role in supporting Visma-Lease A Bike leader Jonas Vingegaard in the upcoming Tour de France, but the allrounder has warned his rivals that he, too, will have his own chance to shine from Saturday onwards.

Fifth in the National Championships in Belgium on Sunday, like Vingegaard, Van Aert is on the comeback trail from a bad crash this spring, in his case when he fell heavily and suffered multiple fractures in Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.