'It's a very stupid one second' - Kopecky set for time-bonus battle against Longo Borghini in hunt for maglia rosa in Giro d'Italia Women finale

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) came into this Giro d'Italia Women aiming for stage wins and was uncertain whether she would contest the general classification.

Now, with just one stage remaining, she is in prime position to take the maglia rosa on the final day of racing.

On a thrilling queen stage 7 that finished atop the iconic Blockhaus ascent, Kopecky showed her versatility, matching current race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) on the punishing ascent and then out-sprinting her at the finish line to take second place on the day behind solo stage winner Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM).

More importantly, Kopecky secured a two-second gain thanks to time bonuses that now place her just one second behind Longo Borghini in the GC standings ahead of the stage 8 finale on Sunday.

"I think it's a very stupid one second, but I think I did everything I could to try to go for the pink jersey," Kopecky said.

"Elisa was strong today. I think there is just one more day coming, and I hope tomorrow will be an exciting battle."

It will be an exciting battle indeed, as the peloton will race 109km from Pescara on the coast to L'Aquila, Abruzzo's capital. While it is not as demanding as stage 7's race to Blockhaus, it is still a tough course with more climbing in the Apennines along the way.

The route offers an intermediate sprint at Catignano, two ascents over Forca di Penne and Castel del Monte, and a descent into L'Aquila where time bonuses are on offer and could play an important role in the outcome of this Giro d'Italia Women.

"It's not an easy stage, but it's a nice final, and we will see. There are bonuses at the finish. Lidl-Trek will want to do everything to get the bonus gone, but we will see how tomorrow goes. I've been riding a super good Giro so we will see tomorrow," Kopecky said.