'It's a very stupid one second' - Kopecky set for time-bonus battle against Longo Borghini in hunt for maglia rosa in Giro d'Italia Women finale
'I hope tomorrow can be an exciting battle' says World Champion
World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) came into this Giro d'Italia Women aiming for stage wins and was uncertain whether she would contest the general classification.
Now, with just one stage remaining, she is in prime position to take the maglia rosa on the final day of racing.
On a thrilling queen stage 7 that finished atop the iconic Blockhaus ascent, Kopecky showed her versatility, matching current race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) on the punishing ascent and then out-sprinting her at the finish line to take second place on the day behind solo stage winner Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM).
More importantly, Kopecky secured a two-second gain thanks to time bonuses that now place her just one second behind Longo Borghini in the GC standings ahead of the stage 8 finale on Sunday.
"I think it's a very stupid one second, but I think I did everything I could to try to go for the pink jersey," Kopecky said.
"Elisa was strong today. I think there is just one more day coming, and I hope tomorrow will be an exciting battle."
It will be an exciting battle indeed, as the peloton will race 109km from Pescara on the coast to L'Aquila, Abruzzo's capital. While it is not as demanding as stage 7's race to Blockhaus, it is still a tough course with more climbing in the Apennines along the way.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The route offers an intermediate sprint at Catignano, two ascents over Forca di Penne and Castel del Monte, and a descent into L'Aquila where time bonuses are on offer and could play an important role in the outcome of this Giro d'Italia Women.
"It's not an easy stage, but it's a nice final, and we will see. There are bonuses at the finish. Lidl-Trek will want to do everything to get the bonus gone, but we will see how tomorrow goes. I've been riding a super good Giro so we will see tomorrow," Kopecky said.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.