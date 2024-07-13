'It's a very stupid one second' - Kopecky set for time-bonus battle against Longo Borghini in hunt for maglia rosa in Giro d'Italia Women finale

By
published

'I hope tomorrow can be an exciting battle' says World Champion

Lotte Kopecky finishes second on stage 7 at Blockhaus at the Giro d'Italia Women
Lotte Kopecky finishes second on stage 7 at Blockhaus at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) came into this Giro d'Italia Women aiming for stage wins and was uncertain whether she would contest the general classification. 

Now, with just one stage remaining, she is in prime position to take the maglia rosa on the final day of racing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.