Italy's Da Ros receives 20-year doping ban

Italy's Gianni Da Ros, 23, receives 20-year ban (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Italian anti-doping tribunal (TNA) issued today a 20-year doping suspension for Gianni Da Ros. Police arrested the Italian cyclist last March for drug trafficking throughout a series of gyms.

Police arrested Da Ros, 23, and 11 others March 25. His arrest followed a night of searches across northern Italy.

Prosecutors charged Da Ros with using and suppling human growth hormone (HGH). He bought HGH from amateur cyclist Davide Lucato and sold it to former teammate Albino Corazzin.

The TNA also issued suspensions today for Corazzin and Lucato. Corazzin received two years and Lucato eight years.

Gianni joined the Italian ProTour team Liquigas in August 2008 as a stagiaire. He raced the Tour Down Under, Tour of Qatar, Giro di Sardegna and Giro del Friuli this season.

His ban starts tomorrow and ends November 22, 2029.