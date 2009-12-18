Italy suspends Junior rider for 21 months

Eddy Mazzoleni (T-Mobile) with the Italian flag before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Italian national anti-doping tribunal has suspended Junior rider Eugenio Bani for 21 months. The 18-year old tested positive for HcG.

HcG (Human chorionic gonadotrophin) is a pregnancy-produced hormone, which also affects natural testosterone production. It is reportedly used with various anabolic steroids.

Bani tested positive on June 24 at the Settimana Tricolore Juniores. The positive results were announced at the end of July.

Bani rode for the Ambra Cavallini Vangi team. He had three victories in 2009, including a stage at the Giro della Tuscana.