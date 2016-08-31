Italian flavour to Trek Segafredo's Tour of Britain line up

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bobridge in the bunch (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 2 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 5 Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Trek-Segafredo have finalised its six-rider team for the 2016 Tour of Britain with Australian national champion Jack Bobridge and Italian national champion Giacomo Nizzolo both confirmed for the 2.HC event thats starts with a 168km stage from Glasgow to Castle Douglas.

Bobridge was an early DNF at GP Ouest France - Plouay on Sunday in what was his first road race since claiming silver in the team pursuit at the Olympic Games in Rio. The 27-year-old rode the Tour Down Under and Giro d'Italia with Nizzolo and will be an important rider in the lead out train for the Italian.

Fellow Italians Eugenio Alafaci and Marco Coledan add further horse power to the roster as Trek-Segafredo look to impress on the flat stages with Nizzolo aiming to secure the national leadership for the sprint friendly world championships. Having finished eighth at GP Ouest France - Plouay and third at EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, Nizzolo enters the race in good form and condition.

Dutchman Boy van Poppel will also be called upon for the sprint stages in support of Nizzolo.

Stagiaire Jacopo Mosca makes his second appearance with the squad after debuting with Trek-Segafredo at the Tour of Utah where he finished in 39th place overall.

For the 2016 Tour of Britain race preview, click here

Trek-Segafredo for 2016 Tour of Britain: Jack Bobridge, Giacomo Nizzolo, Boy Van Poppel, Eugenio Alafaci, Jacopo Mosca and Marco Coledan.