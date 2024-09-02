'It will be unbelievable for the rest of my life' - Remco Evenepoel looks back at Olympic success before return to racing at Tour of Britain

By
published

Belgian to reveal gold and rainbow jersey as he builds towards the World Championships

Paris Olympics 2024: Remco Evenepoel celebrates double gold
Paris Olympics 2024: Remco Evenepoel celebrates double gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel returns to racing at the Tour of Britain on Tuesday, exactly a month after completing his double gold-medal success at the Paris Olympics. 

Evenepoel will start stage 1 of the Tour of Britain in Kelso, Scotland, in a new rainbow jersey that includes gold bands to recognize his Olympic success. He and Soudal-QuickStep apparently had to fight with the UCI for approval of the new and unique design.

