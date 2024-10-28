'It wasn't financial' – Luke Rowe reveals reason for surprise move away from Ineos Grenadiers

By
published

'For me, I'd be a long way down the pecking order and it'd have to go up through the chain of command'

Luke Rowe is making the switch from Ineos Grenadiers to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale for 2025
Luke Rowe is making the switch from Ineos Grenadiers to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale for 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his retirement, Welsh racer Luke Rowe made a surprising decision to leave the Ineos Grenadiers and sign with the French squad Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a directeur sportif.

Rowe spent his entire 13-year professional career within the Ineos/Sky setup, helping the team capture countless successes between 2012 and 2024 as well as taking two victories of his own.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.