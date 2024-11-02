'It was right in my face' - Eli Iserbyt has beer thrown over him during Koppenbergcross

The fearsome Koppenberg was not the only obstacle faced by Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) during the X20 Badkamers Trofee race in Oudenaarde on Friday. The 2020 European cyclocross champion had a cup of beer thrown over him by a spectator during the third lap of the race.

The man who appeared to throw the drink over Iserbyt was later escorted away from the race course by security. He was arrested and may face criminal charges over the incident.

“This will not remain the best day of that spectator’s life,” said Christoph Impens, spokesman for race organisers Golazo. “At the time, we immediately reviewed the images in the control room and sent them to our staff along the route. Once the person was identified, we immediately accompanied him to the police officers on duty.”

Iserbyt recovered to finish second, 34 seconds behind winner Lars van der Haar (Baloise–Trek Lions). The 27-year-old admitted to reporters at the finish that the incident had taken him by surprise.

“I was not feeling well for a moment. It was right in my face. It was unexpected, I could not find my focus for a moment. It is good that the police were able to take the man away immediately. It did not have a big impact on my race, but I still had to recover for a moment,” Iserbyt said.

“These are things that should not happen,” Iserbyt added later to VTM. “We will have to limit these kinds of incidents in the future. It should not happen, it does not belong in cyclocross.”

It has already been an eventful cyclocross season for the Belgian. He was disqualified and suspended for three races after stamping on the bike of rival Ryan Kamp during his first race of the campaign in Beringen.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What motivated the spectator to throw the liquid over Iserbyt is unknown, but the rider is said to have been subjected to online abuse since the Kamp altercation.

“It’s very simple. This is crappy,” said Jurgen Mettepenningen, team manager of Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal, according to Het Nieuwsblad . “People like that should stay at home. This has no place in cyclocross, cyclocross is a beautiful sport.”

“I also think the people who react at home behind their keyboards are stupid. Support someone, but not against someone,” he added.

Since the Kamp incident, Iserbyt has come back to win the Exact Cross race in Heerde and finish second in races in Overijse and Ardooie. He will be one of the favourites during the European Championships this weekend in Pontevedra.

Despite the beer-throwing incident at the Koppenbergcross, Iserbyt was disappointed with his runner-up spot.

“I am a bit disappointed with this result. Lars was definitely the strongest, his attack was impressive. I just didn't get on the wheel and then got stuck a bit,” he said.

“I feel that my condition is good, but I keep bumping into someone who is just a bit better. There is always someone who is a bit fresher in the gear. Maybe I should focus on that in training.”

Iserbyt is looking to put the incident behind him with a strong performance at the European Championships.

“I know it will be a fast cross on Sunday. It might look a bit like a criterium. For me, that jersey would mean peace in any case. It has been a turbulent period. Conditionally, it was very good this season. My worst result in the last crosses is a second place. But mentally it was very difficult. A title could close everything off.”