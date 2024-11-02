'It was right in my face' - Eli Iserbyt has beer thrown over him during Koppenbergcross

Spectator arrested and may face criminal charges, Iserbyt recovered to finish second

The fearsome Koppenberg was not the only obstacle faced by Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) during the X20 Badkamers Trofee race in Oudenaarde on Friday. The 2020 European cyclocross champion had a cup of beer thrown over him by a spectator during the third lap of the race.

The man who appeared to throw the drink over Iserbyt was later escorted away from the race course by security. He was arrested and may face criminal charges over the incident.

