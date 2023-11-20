Israel-Premier Tech sign Paris-Tours winner Riley Sheehan on three-year deal

Israel-Premier Tech have continued putting the final touches to their 2024 roster with the signing of 2023 stagiaire Riley Sheehan.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a highly successful stint at the ProTeam to round out the season, scoring a victory at Paris-Tours in early October while also finishing top 10 at both the Maryland Cycling Classic and the Japan Cup.

Those successes came after the US rider had beaten Miguel Angel López (Team Medellín-EPM) to win the Joe Martin Stage Race. Earlier in the year with his Denver Disruptors team, he finished fourth at both the Tucson Bicycle Classic and Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Sheehan joins Israel-Premier Tech as their 28th confirmed rider for the 2024 season, signing on a three-year contract.

"I am so motivated to be part of Israel-Premier Tech. Having spent some time with the team already, I have gotten to know a lot of the staff and riders and I was so impressed with the atmosphere. It is really motivating to be joining such a great group of people and be part of the positive team environment," Sheehan said via a team press release.

"After my Paris-Tours win, I hope to continue to try and win more big races. It has only made me hungrier and even more motivated, so I look forward to chasing more great victories.

"I am excited to compete in the spring Classics and see what I can do with the IPT guys there. I am still uncertain as to what style of rider I can be, but I hope to be a very versatile rider who can win and support the team in every race."

Sheehan's surprise win at Paris-Tours came after he made it into a small attack group in the latter stages of the race, joining Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) up front after the Briton had gone on the move 50km out.

He won in the finishing sprint from the five-man group, beating Askey and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) to the line.

Team owner Sylvan Adams said that Sheehan's performance at Paris-Tours and the other late-season races was an "excellent confirmation" of the team's scouting of the Coloradan.

"When we brought Riley on as a stagiaire for the last part of the 2023 campaign, we wanted to see what he could do at the European races after mostly racing on the US criterium scene," Adams said.

"Riley lived up to our expectations and as a result of his solid performances we offered him a contract even before his impressive victory in Paris – Tours, which was an excellent confirmation of our successful scouting. Well done, Riley. See you at our training camp in a couple of weeks."

Israel-Premier Tech sporting manager Rik Verbrugghe said that the team could see Sheehan's talent after he joined them for an altitude training camp in July, noting that he "showed a maturity beyond his years" during his time with the squad.

"We are incredibly happy to welcome Riley to the team for the next three years," Verbrugghe said. "Riley has a big future ahead of him, which he showed when he played his cards to perfection to win Paris-Tours, but what also stood out immediately was the way he integrated in the team and showed maturity beyond his years.

"His time with the Denver Disruptors and criterium racing experience has given him an excellent foundation for his first years as a pro. We are looking forward to watching Riley grow over the next three years and seeing what kind of rider he can become."

Sheehan is the fourth rider to turn pro with Israel-Premier Tech for 2024, joining Israel-Premier Tech Academy graduates Riley Pickrell, Oded Kogut, and Nadav Raisberg on the incoming list.

UAE Team Emirates duo Pascal Ackermann and George Bennett are also joining the team, as are Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic), Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto-Dstny), and Ethan Vernon (Soudal-QuickStep).

Ben Hermans (Cofidis), Giacomo Nizzolo (Q36.5) and the retiring Daryl Impey are leaving the team, while the futures of several other riders – including Domenico Pozzovivo, Sebastian Berwick, and Reto Hollenstein – have yet to be confirmed.

