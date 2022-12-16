Israel-Premier Tech reveal 'abstract' 2023 racing kit

Image 1 of 5 The Israel Premier Tech riders show off their 2023 racing kit (Image credit: Israel Premier Tech) Chris Froome trains in the new kit (Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech) The rear of the jersey (Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech)

Giacomo Nizzolo models the kit (Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech) Jakub Fuglsang in the new colours (Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech)

The Israel-Premier Tech team have revealed their 2023 racing kit, opting for a new blue, white and orange design.

Team leaders Chris Froome, Michael Woods, Jakob Fuglsang and Giacomo Nizzolo showed off the new colours from their training camp in Spain.

The 2023 kit features the logos of Israel and Canadian firm Premier Tech, new sponsors and technical partners such as i24 news, Roland, and Cogeas, as well as Peace Park Capital and Chit Chats, the companies of the team's partners Ron Baron and Kevin Ham.

Israel-Premier Tech were relegated from the WorldTour but have vowed to continue racing as a ProTeam and return to the highest level. The team do not have automatic invitations to the Grand Tours but are likely to secure a place at the Tour de France after Simon Clarke and Hugo Houle won stages this year.

Israel Premier Tech’s 2023 racing clothing is designed by stycle.design, which is known for creating some innovative and outlandish cycling kit designs. It is produced by new technical sponsor Ekoi, which also provides Israel-Premier Tech with helmets and sunglasses.

The team describe the jersey colours as "abstract blue, pink, and orange", while the shorts are navy bib.

"When it came to designing our 2023 kit, we wanted to do something a little different," team manager Kjell Carlström said.

"Our Racing For Change kit at the Tour de France was a huge success and, in our opinion, one of the best kits in the peloton in recent years. So we figured, why not do something a bit different all season long.

"Blue and white, the Israeli colours, are at the core of our identity. But, as we saw in 2022, there was a lot of blue and white in the peloton. So, we wanted to add some additional colour into the mix and create a fresh and modern look that stands out on the bike.

"Particularly on the back of the jersey, where we have replaced the team logo with the monogram of our star and P from Premier Tech so that we can be easily spotted on television. That’s our aim for 2023: stand out in the peloton when it comes to our kit design and the way we race."

Stijn Dossche of stycle.design explained his inspiration for the kit.

"I discovered the Holon Design Museum in Tel Aviv, the first museum in Israel dedicated to design. Given the 2022 kit was inspired by the Bauhaus school of design, I figured this was a perfect match in keeping with a similar theme," he said.

"From there, I used the outside of the museum as a base and drew inspiration from the flow of the walls and the beautiful lines, maintaining a blue and white base but adding additional colour at the team’s request. It’s an honour that my designs extend to not only the men’s and women’s kit, but also their other design elements such as the vehicles."