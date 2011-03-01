Israel hosting three UCI-sanctioned races starting Friday

Image 1 of 2 Shlomi Haimi leads the pack at the start of the Yokne'am race in Israel (Image credit: Eyal Dolin) Image 2 of 2 Fabian Giger (Switzerland), Martin Fanger (Switzerland) and Shlomi Haimi (Israel) on the podium at the 2010 Yokne'am race (Image credit: Eyal Dolin)

A series of three UCI-sanctioned races in Israel is drawing racers from at least nine countries beginning later this week.

The racing will begin this Friday, March 4 with the Yokne'am category two race in Kibbutz Mishmar Haemek organized by City Cycling Club and the Megido Regional Council. On Saturday, March 5 the City of Haifa will host a category one race organized by the Israel Cycling Federation on last year's European Mountain Bike Continental Championship course, slightly modified in accordance with new UCI regulations. The concluding race, also a category two, will take place on March 12 in the Segev forest of the Western Galilee Mountains and will be organized by TeaMisgav and the Misgav regional council.

Riders are coming from Poland, Hungary, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and of course, Israel. Among them will be Hungarian Barbara Benko from the Euro-One Team, ranked 23rd in the world, Marek Galinski from the Polish team JBG-2, ranked 51st, and three other riders ranked in the top 100.

Elite women's national champion Noga Korem (TeaMisgav), ranked 78th in the world, will represent Israel along with Shlomi Haimi, who will race with the elite men.