Israel Cycling Academy renew with Boivin, Dempster and Van Winden

Image 1 of 5 Guillaume Boivin takes a corner at GP de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Dennis Van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Zak Dempster (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Israel Cycling Academy finished twelfth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Israel Cycling Academy announced on Friday that Guillaume Boivin, Zak Dempster and Dennis van Winden have renewed with the squad for 2018.

"Their roles will be to help out some of the fast men in the team to arrive at the sprint in perfect condition," said team director Kjell Carlström. "In races where we haven't got a sprinter, they can also help out our climber or GC hope. On some occasions, they can also take their chances by going into the break or even sprinting from a reduced peloton."

The trio of veterans join eight new riders previously announced and 12 returning riders. New riders include general classification hopeful Ben Hermans from BMC Racing and Ruben Plaza from Orica-Scott. The team also signed Colombian fast man Edwin Avila from Team Illuminate.

Boivin, a 28-year-old Canadian who is in his second year with the team in 2017, most recently won the prologue at the Tour of Taihu Lake and led the 2.1 race for three days, eventually finishing second overall. Boivin was also second overall at the Tour de Saguenay in Canada and second at the one-day Coppa Bernochi.

"The last two months of the season as a whole have been very good for me," Boivin said. "I've gained confidence in myself and hope to carry it into the 2018 season.

"I'm looking forward to showing the world what I'm capable of on the biggest scene," he said. "Whether it is to help a teammate win or get a chance [myself] at some point, I want to fly the ICA flag to the top."

Dempster, a 30-year-old Australian, has ridden with Cycling Academy in 2017 following two years with Bora-Argon 18. The fast finisher nailed his season highlight with a seventh-place finish at the RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

"For me, I need to take another step in the harder races," Dempster said. "There are fast guys on the team next year, and I see myself as an important part of preparing the sprint for them.

"I'd like to broaden the finals I can be involved in," Dempster added. "I've got a fair few seasons behind me now, so I think when the races are longer and a bit harder; I've got the base to be there and be competitive."

Carlström praised Dempster's all-around abilities.

"Zak has a lot of experience for a lot of different races and can do very good work for a leader or sprinter in the races," the team director said. "He can also seize the moment and take his own chance when it presents itself like he did in London."

Van Winden, a 27-year-old Dutchman, signed with Israel Cycling Academy this year after two years with LottoNL-Jumbo. The former Dutch U23 time trial champion said he was happy to return for another season with his 'family.'

"I am excited to create dreams with this family and, as you know, we dream big, so let's make a big year in 2018," Van Winden said of the team's goal of making the Giro d'Italia next year with its start in Jerusalem.

"Dennis is capable of doing a very good job for any leader in the team," Carlström said. "His experience and his motivating attitude is good to have in any race."

Israel Cycling Academy have one more rider to announce to complete the 2018 roster.