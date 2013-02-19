Ireland to host Giro d'Italia in 2014

Image 1 of 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Milan having secured the Giro d'Italia, the first man from Canada to do so (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Chris Boardman's last prologue win came in Dublin in 1998 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 British fashion designer Paul Smith with the jerseys created for the 2013 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia are expected to announce Thursday that Ireland will be hosting the start of the race in 2014.

RCS Sport is attending a joint announcement in Dublin and Belfast on Thursday, according to the BBC, where it is anticipated that they will announce stages of the Italian Grand Tour on both sides of the Irish border.

The Grand Tours last visited Ireland in 1998 when the Republic of Ireland hosted the Grand Depart of the Tour de France and two more stages.

The news follows confirmation that Yorkshire will host the first stages of the Tour de France next year.

Cyclingnews will be on site for the announcement, so please check back for more details on Thursday.