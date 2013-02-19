Ireland to host Giro d'Italia in 2014
Belfast, Dublin expected to hold stages
The organisers of the Giro d'Italia are expected to announce Thursday that Ireland will be hosting the start of the race in 2014.
RCS Sport is attending a joint announcement in Dublin and Belfast on Thursday, according to the BBC, where it is anticipated that they will announce stages of the Italian Grand Tour on both sides of the Irish border.
The Grand Tours last visited Ireland in 1998 when the Republic of Ireland hosted the Grand Depart of the Tour de France and two more stages.
The news follows confirmation that Yorkshire will host the first stages of the Tour de France next year.

