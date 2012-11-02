Ipswich hosts European Cyclo-cross Championships Saturday

Image 1 of 6 The Koppenbergcross women's podium: Nikki Harris, Helen Wyman and Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 6 Helen Wyman (Kona) sweeps the Providence weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 6 Mathieu van der Poel soloed to victory in the 2012 Junior men's Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 6 Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) on the podium for his 3rd place finish in Tabor. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 6 Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) leads the U23 World Cup after winning the opening round in Tabor. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 6 Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) won the sprint for third (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Great Britain will host the European cyclo-cross championships for the first time, and of the three fields which will contest for the titles: under-23 men, elite women and juniors, the British women have the best chances to come away with a victory.

Helen Wyman (Kona) is fresh from a win in the Koppenbergcross, and with a World Cup podium also in her recent palmares from Plzen, the 31-year-old is a top contender for the crown.

Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) has also been coming into the best form of her career, having won the Superprestige race in Ruddervoorde last month, and also joined Wyman on the podium in the Plzen World Cup and Koppenbergcross.

The pair will have to contend with a deep field which includes former world champion Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany), Belgian champion Sanne Cant and Dutch stand-out and Tabor World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen.

In the U23 field, Dutchman Mike Teunissen, winner of the World Cup in Tabor, Belgian Wietse Bosmans, who won the Plzen World Cup and Michael Vanthourenhout, winner of the Koppenbergcross are the top contenders for medals.

Junior world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) has been so far undefeated this season, having claimed both World Cup victories as well as wins in Ronse, Ruddervoorde and Oudenaarde.

The racing begins on November 3 in Ipswich's Chantry Park at 11:00 with the junior championship, followed by the under-23 men at 12:30 and women at 14:00. Admission is free, parking costs £5.