Intermontane Challenge adds singlespeed category

Racers on the trails of the Intermontane Challenge (Image credit: Intermontane Challenge)

The Intermontane Challenge 2010, a mountain bike stage race, added a singlespeed category for its July 26-31 event. The change applies to both men and women.

"The Intermontane Challenge has been fielding questions on why there is no singlespeed categories in our event, and we felt that to live up to our commitment to listen to our racers, we would add the additional categories," said Promoter Chuck Brennan.

Singlespeeders will race the same courses as the geared categories. A prize break down will be released once we have seen the response to the new category.

Brennan is presently preparing for what will be the race's second edition by securing permits for the various stage routes.

Registration is current open for the event, with early registration ending on January 31. For more information, visit www.intermontanechallenge.com.