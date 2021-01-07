Intermarché-Wanty Gobert unveil 2021 kit

The newest team in the the WorldTour, Intermarché-Wanty Gobert, have unveiled their 2021 kit, retaining the same colourway as they move from ProTeam status to the top rank of the sport this season.

The Belgian team took over CCC's holding company Continuum Sports back in late September after the Polish squad folded due to its sponsor's financial situation, and they'll enjoy a first season at WorldTour level this year, with French supermarket chain Intermarché coming on board as a lead co-sponsor.

"The design of the new kit for 2021 is a success," said rider Loïc Vliegen. "With only Intermarché added to the bib shorts, the jersey underwent a transformation. The new design looks clean and nice. The designer managed to give all our loyal sponsors a nice visibility on the Santic kits.

"It’s great to work on a long term with technical partners, who listen to our needs and grow with the team. On the technical side, the clothing keeps evolving year after year, thanks to the continuous development of Santic’s clothing range."

Intermarché's red and black colour scheme hasn't affected the familiar white, lime green and dark blue colourway of the team, though. Instead the brand's logo neatly slots in where the casino company Circus' logo was last season.

The kit, manufactured by Chinese brand Santic, features construction company Wanty and construction materials provider Gobert dead centre under Intermarché – the two longstanding sponsors are now in their eighth year as named sponsors of the team.

Technical consultancy provider Tormans, who are main sponsors of the squad's cyclo-cross team, moves to the shoulders, while bike provider Cube, French wine producer Ruffus, and Walloon brewery Biere des Amis are also present on the kit.

Intermarché-Wanty Gobert has signed up a number of new riders as they move up into the WorldTour, including Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España stage winner Rein Taaramãe, South African climber Louis Meintjes, and a trio of ex-CCC men in the shape of Jan Hirt, Georg Zimmerman and Jonas Koch.

Other major names at the team include veteran Jan Bakelants, who won a Tour de France stage to Ajaccio in 2013, and sprinter Danny van Poppel, a Vuelta stage winner in 2015. Both men remain at the team for their second year after transferring from Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma for 2020.