Íñigo Díaz Sánchez dies after being hit by driver while training
'It is with great sadness that we have received the worst news' Basque Cycling Federation expresses condolences to family, friends and teammates of 19-year-old cyclist
Cyclist Íñigo Díaz Sánchez has died from fatal injuries sustained after being hit by the driver of a vehicle while training in Agurain/Salvatierra. He was 19 years old.
According to the Lakua Security Department, the incident took place on Thursday, November 23 at 5:15 pm, while Díaz Sánchez was out training with another cyclist.
Díaz Sánchez was hit by the driver of a vehicle on the A-3138 highway in the municipality of Agurain/Salvatierra in Álava, according to the report. Several media outlets have reported that the driver of the vehicle was allegedly blinded by the sun, which may have caused the fatal incident.
The other cyclist was not injured, according to a report in Marca.
The 19-year-old cyclist was transported to the Txagorritxu Hospital but died from his injuries while in hospital overnight from Thursday, November 23 to Friday, November 24.
Díaz Sánchez competed for the Aranako Sima-Cepial team.
The Basque Cycling Federation, Euskadiko Txirrindularitza Federazioa (ETxF), confirmed Díaz Sánchez's death on its official social media platform on Friday.
"It is with great sadness that we have received the worst news," the federation wrote. "The family of over 6,500 cyclists that make up the ETxF would like to send their deepest condolences and hugs to the family, friends and teammates of Íñigo Díaz Sánchez. Also to the entire families of Aranako and Arabarrak associations."
The Movistar Team also released a statement that expressed their condolences to Díaz Sánchez's family and friends.
"From Movistar Team we want to send a big hug to the family and friends of Íñigo Díaz Sánchez, as well as to all of Alava cycling. A true disgrace to lose your life doing what you like most. Rest in peace."
Everyone at Cyclingnews would also like to extend their deepest condolences to Íñigo Díaz Sánchez's family, friends, and teammates.
Atsekabetasun handiz jaso dugun albisterik txarrena.ETxF osatzen duten 6500tik gorako txirrindulariren familiak dolumin eta besarkadarik handiena helarazi nahi dizkie Iñigo Diaz Sanchezen senide, lagun eta taldekideei.Baita ere Aranako eta Arabarrak elkarteetako familia osoei pic.twitter.com/MuGXgdeP44November 24, 2023
