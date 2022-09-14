Ineos Grenadiers sign Connor Swift on two-year deal

Ineos Grenadiers have made only their third signing of the 2022 transfer window, bringing Connor Swift on board from Arkéa-Samsic on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman joins a core of what is now 11 confirmed Britons on the Ineos squad for 2023 with Adam Yates' future still undecided.

Swift has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons with Arkéa-Samsic after joining mid-season in 2019 from British Continental squad Madison Genesis to work as lead-out man for Nacer Bouhanni.

Since moving up, he has established himself as a valuable domestique and all-rounder as well as a promising rider in the one-day Classics, having won Tro-Bro-León last season.

"I am super excited to be joining the Ineos Grenadiers," Swift said in a team press release. "The way the team is evolving at the minute, with the next wave of young guys coming through and the dynamic approach to racing, is really refreshing and it will be special to be a part of the journey.

"This is a team I have always looked up to with many riders who have inspired me. To be pulling on that Ineos jersey next season, taking that step up and getting stuck into the races with these guys is something I am really looking forward to."

Swift joins neo-pros Josh Tarling and Leo Hayter as the third confirmed Ineos signing for 2023, though Team DSM's 22-year-old climber Thymen Arensman, who recently finished sixth in the Vuelta a España with a stage win to his name, is heavily linked with a move.

On the outgoing list, so-far confirmed moves include the transfers of Richard Carapaz and Andrey Amador to EF Education-EasyPost and Dylan van Baarle to Jumbo-Visma, while Richie Porte has retired.

"It's great to have Connor join the Grenadiers at such a critical point in his development," said Ineos deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth. "He's already shown his talent in some big races so he'll add significant depth to the team and I am confident he'll be an excellent fit for the team and our ambitions for the future.

"His path to this point of his career has been a consistent progression and if he maintains that upward trajectory then I have no doubt that we will see some great racing from him."