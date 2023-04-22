Ineos Grenadiers gain major morale boost for Giro d’Italia with Tour of Alps success

Tao Geoghegan Hart’s performance and victory at the Tour of the Alps have earned him Giro d’Italia contender status and Ineos Grenadiers management are convinced the Londoner’s ambitions and those of designated leader Geraint Thomas can combine to help the squad take on Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in Italy next month.

“I’m happy to have these kinds of problems,” Ineos directeur sportif Matteo Tosatto told Cyclingnews.

“Nothing changes for the team. It’s good we’ve got Tao on form."

"We knew he was going well after his good winter and good spring results. In contrast Geraint had some illness during his build-up but he’s getting better day after day."

“Everyone is talking about Remco and Rogic but we think that we’ll be in the thick of the action at the Giro. With the team we’ve got, we know that we can get a great result.”

Tosatto was in charge of Ineos Grenadiers as they dominated the Tour of the Alps and will be lead directeur sportif at the Giro d’Italia. He has already done plenty of pre-race preparation and route reconnaissance and will visit the final stages of the Corsa Rosa in the next few days.

Tosatto will perhaps decide his final eight riders and a reserve for the Giro d’Italia as he drives through the Dolomites and across to Friuli to study the final mountain time trial to Monte Lussari.

Elia Viviani has announced he will not be in the squad as it focuses on overall success rather than stage victories. The line-up is expected to be all or most of the seven riders who won the Tour of the Alps, plus Filippo Ganna and perhaps Luke Rowe.

“I have a big decision to make, but in my head the team is super clear,” Tosatto said. “Now we just all need to improve even more so that we’re all ready for the Giro.”

Thomas and Geoghegan Hart will surely have protected status with Pavel Sivakov and Thymen Arensman key support and possible alternatives, while Salvatore Puccio, Ben Swift and Laurens De Plus could provide vital muscle and support.

Tosatto believes in the team philosophy of legendary Italian soccer coach Arrigo Sacchi that a united team will always be stronger than a talented but isolated individual. He hopes Ineos Grenadiers’ combined strengths can somehow defeat Evenepoel and Roglic.

“The strength of our team will be our extra advantage. Our guys are mature, ready and hungry. They’re also honest with me and each other, right to the end of the race, that’s the most important thing I ask them.

“We’ll be starting the Giro with guys who have won the Tour and won the Giro. That’s an advantage on other teams for sure. We know how to win Grand Tours."

“The last week will be decisive in every way. I hope to have as many riders as possible up there in the GC to then challenge whoever is the race leader.”

Thomas' third week peak and Geoghegan Hart's new found consistency

Both Thomas and Geoghegan Hart have known they will target the Giro since the Ineos Grenadiers training camp in the winter. Tosatto has been monitoring their progress ever since, well aware of Thomas’ repeated illnesses and changes to his racing programme.

“The goal is that Geraint gets to the last week of the Giro in better condition than he had at the Tour de France last year. I think that can happen. He’s fresh and in good shape. He’s not yet in top shape but he still has time to make up what form he is missing. I have a lot of confidence in G.”

“Geraint improved a lot at the Tour of the Alps and offered Tao great support in the race but also on the team bus and via the team radio. Geraint is a leader.”

Tosatto put Geoghegan Hart under pressure by naming him as the Ineos Grenadiers leader for the Tour of the Alps but was pleased to see how he stepped up, won two stages and then defended the leader’s green jersey with rock solid support from his teammates.

Tosatto has perhaps to fully click with Geoghegan Hart and understand him but there is mutual respect.

“I think that the most important thing for Tao after his tough two years, is his continuity,” Tosatto suggested.

“He’s changed his coach and is super happy. Last year he was unlucky to crash at the Vuelta while in a good GC position, then a mechanical in the final 10km of Il Lombardia robbed him of a top five result. But this year he hasn’t had any serious crashes or sicknesses, he’s happy in life and happy with his teammates.

“For him it’s important to be in a good place mentally, when his head is good, his legs are good too.”