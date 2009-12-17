Indergand beats Cancellara to Swiss cyclist of the year

Reto Indergand (Switzerland) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Fabian Cancellara won nearly everything in 2009, starting with the prologue of the Tour of California in February to the World time trial title in Mendrisio in September. But neither these victories nor the overall title in the Tour de Suisse helped him in his homeland, as he failed to claim the title of Swiss cyclist of the year.

That honour, which was decided by fans, went instead to mountain biker Reto Indergand. The Swiss youngster, who turned 18 yesterday, won the bronze medal at the World MTB championships in Canberra in September.

The title of female cyclist of the year was claimed by Ursula Schwaller, who won three gold medals at the International Cycling Union's Para-Cycling road world championships in Bologna, Italy, in September. The 33-year-old won both the individual time trial and road race for hand bikes, and also helped the Swiss team win the relay title.