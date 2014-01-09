Pro bike: Tony Martin’s Specialized Shiv TT

Trending

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains on Specialized’s all-conquering Shiv TT in 2014

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
SRAM riders are still on cable shifting

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Grip has been added to the bars

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Martin’s rig on training camp looks like it is still fitted with an enormous 58T chainring

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
The big update to Martin’s bike is his switch to SRAM Red 22

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
The big update to Martin’s bike is his switch to SRAM Red 22

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
The Specialized Shiv ready for action

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Valve access taped up

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Flash paint for a flash bike

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
A Specialized TTS saddle

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
The Specialized Shiv TT was used by four of elite TT world champions in 2013 – not bad going

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: the German three-time world TT champion has kept much of the same componentry and gear as last year, but there are some changes…

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Martin looks to have retained the same bar extension height as his 2013 rig

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
A Zipp 808 front wheel knifes through the air

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
A Zipp disc wheel keeps drag low

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Omega Pharma-QuickStep use QuarQ power meters

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Unbranded bars on Martin’s TT rig

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Unbranded bars on Martin’s TT rig

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Martin is still using Look’s 2013 Keo Carbon Blade pedals

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)
Subtle seat clamping mechanism

(Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) begins the 2014 season carrying the rainbow stripes of the World TT champion. It’s largely a case of as you were: it’s his third title and he remains on the bike that has delivered him the titles – the Specialized Shiv TT.

However the German powerhouse swaps 10-speed SRAM Red for the new 11-speed version, meaning he’s got some extra teeth to combine with his preference for massive chainrings.


Complete bike specs
• Frame: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Fork: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Headset: Specialized S-Works
• Stem: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Handlebar: PRO Missile Evo
• Tape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix
• Brake calipers: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Front derailleur: SRAM Red
• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red
• Shift levers: SRAM TT 900
• Brake levers: SRAM TT 900
• Cassette: SRAM Red XG1090
• Chain: SRAM Red PC1091
• Cranks: Specialized S-Works (175mm)
• Power meter: Quarq power for SRAM
• Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
• Pedals: Look Keo Blade
• Front wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest
• Rear wheel: Zipp Disc
• Tires: Specialized Turbo
• Saddle: Specialized TTS
• Seatpost: Specialized S-Works SHIV
• Complete bicycle weight: 7.4kg/16.31lb
Critical measurements
• Rider height: 1.86m/6'1"
• Rider weight: 75kg/165lb
• Saddle height (from BB center to top): 75.6cm
• Seat tube (center to center): 56.3cm
• Top tube length (virtual): 53.5cm

 