Pro bike: Tony Martin’s Specialized Shiv TT

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) begins the 2014 season carrying the rainbow stripes of the World TT champion. It’s largely a case of as you were: it’s his third title and he remains on the bike that has delivered him the titles – the Specialized Shiv TT.

However the German powerhouse swaps 10-speed SRAM Red for the new 11-speed version, meaning he’s got some extra teeth to combine with his preference for massive chainrings.







Complete bike specs

• Frame: Specialized S-Works Shiv

• Fork: Specialized S-Works Shiv

• Headset: Specialized S-Works

• Stem: Specialized S-Works Shiv

• Handlebar: PRO Missile Evo

• Tape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix

• Brake calipers: Specialized S-Works Shiv

• Front derailleur: SRAM Red

• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red

• Shift levers: SRAM TT 900

• Brake levers: SRAM TT 900

• Cassette: SRAM Red XG1090

• Chain: SRAM Red PC1091

• Cranks: Specialized S-Works (175mm)

• Power meter: Quarq power for SRAM

• Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

• Pedals: Look Keo Blade

• Front wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest

• Rear wheel: Zipp Disc

• Tires: Specialized Turbo

• Saddle: Specialized TTS

• Seatpost: Specialized S-Works SHIV

• Complete bicycle weight: 7.4kg/16.31lb

Critical measurements

• Rider height: 1.86m/6'1"

• Rider weight: 75kg/165lb

• Saddle height (from BB center to top): 75.6cm

• Seat tube (center to center): 56.3cm

• Top tube length (virtual): 53.5cm