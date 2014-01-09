Pro bike: Tony Martin’s Specialized Shiv TT
Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider upgrades to SRAM Red 11-speed
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) begins the 2014 season carrying the rainbow stripes of the World TT champion. It’s largely a case of as you were: it’s his third title and he remains on the bike that has delivered him the titles – the Specialized Shiv TT.
However the German powerhouse swaps 10-speed SRAM Red for the new 11-speed version, meaning he’s got some extra teeth to combine with his preference for massive chainrings.
Complete bike specs
• Frame: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Fork: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Headset: Specialized S-Works
• Stem: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Handlebar: PRO Missile Evo
• Tape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix
• Brake calipers: Specialized S-Works Shiv
• Front derailleur: SRAM Red
• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red
• Shift levers: SRAM TT 900
• Brake levers: SRAM TT 900
• Cassette: SRAM Red XG1090
• Chain: SRAM Red PC1091
• Cranks: Specialized S-Works (175mm)
• Power meter: Quarq power for SRAM
• Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
• Pedals: Look Keo Blade
• Front wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest
• Rear wheel: Zipp Disc
• Tires: Specialized Turbo
• Saddle: Specialized TTS
• Seatpost: Specialized S-Works SHIV
• Complete bicycle weight: 7.4kg/16.31lb
Critical measurements
• Rider height: 1.86m/6'1"
• Rider weight: 75kg/165lb
• Saddle height (from BB center to top): 75.6cm
• Seat tube (center to center): 56.3cm
• Top tube length (virtual): 53.5cm
