inCycle video: Jens Voigt looks back at his Hour Record ride
Former Trek Factory rider reminisces over his ride
When Jens Voigt announced that he would embark on the Hour Record last year his decision certainly raised eyebrows. The German rider was riding his swansong season for Trek Factory Racing and few envisaged that he would bow out with an all or nothing attempt at a record that had stood for almost a decade.
Yet as the event drew ever closer Voigt and Trek gained momentum, using the bike manufacturers expertise and the reformed UCI regulations to define and shape a genuine record attempt.
The result was a spectacular 51.115km, or more than 204 laps, over the hour on the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland last September. Of course several riders have since attempted the record and Rohan Dennis is the new holder having set a distance of 52.491 kilometres on the same track earlier this year
In this exclusive video from inCycle, Voigt and Trek look back at their successful record attempt and explain what went into the ride.
