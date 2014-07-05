inCycle video: Froome predicts a good fight at this Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) testing out the le Coq Sportif jersey (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome answering the press' questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome during the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) before stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP photos)

The Tour de France starts Saturday with a 191 kilometre stage from Leeds to Harrogate, and for defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) it’s the moment when the talking stops and the racing begins.

It’s been an eventful few months for the British rider with illness, a back problem and media storms off the bike, with TUEs and his relationship with Bradley Wiggins all gaining media attention. Throughout that though Froome has tried to focus all his attention on winning his second Tour de France and he arrives in Leeds with a team entirely built around his needs.

Ahead of the race, inCycle TV caught up with Froome to talk about this year’s events and how demands on his time have ramped up since his first Tour win last year. Froome also discusses his preparation for this year’s race, his breakthrough season in 2011, and his rivals, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo), who will both be trying to seal the top step of the podium in Paris.

The 2014 Tour de France promises to be one of the closest battles in recent years.

