Nibali hoping to match Froome and Contador at the Tour de France

Astana leader relaxed before the Grand Départ

Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates Jakob Fuglsang and Lieuwe Westra were the penultimate team to hold their pre-race press conference in Leeds, as the rain poured down and the hours to the start of the Tour de France counted down.

