inCycle video: Behind the scenes with Bianchi

Image 1 of 7 The Belkin team issue Bianchi Infinito CV is black and celeste (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 2 of 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) rode this Bianchi Infinito CV to a fourth-place finish at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 7 As is increasingly common with similar cobbles-focused bikes, the rear end of the Bianchi Infinito CV features heavily shaped stays in an effort to smooth out the bumps (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 7 The Belkin mechanics build-up the Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 5 of 7 Bianchi claims its Countervail technology - as found on Sep Vanmarcke's (Belkin) Infinito CV frame - is exceptionally good at attenuating vibration (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 7 A front view of the Infinito CV prototype (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 7 of 7 Sep Vanmarcke's (Belkin) Bianchi Infinito CV for Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Italian bike manufacturer Bianchi begun in 1885 and has been at the forefront of technical innovation ever since Edoardo Bianchi started the business from his workshop at 7 Via Nirone, Milan. In the 19th century the company was the first to change to equal-sized wheels with pneumatic rubber tires and in the 21st century it has worked to developed carbon fibre bicycles that cancel out vibration, a key factor when racing in the Cobbled Classics.

The Infinito CV is the flagship bike for Bianchi and was used by the WorldTour team Belkin during the Cobbled Classics, taking Sep Vanmarcke to third at Ronde van Vlaanderen and fourth at Paris-Roubaix.

"Bianchi's mission in the development of the Infinito CV was primarily based on two factors; one, research into minimising stress on the athletes; and secondly, creating better control of the bike," Bianchi's product manager Angelo Lecchi explained.

The Infinito CV uses a system known as Countervail, a viscoelastic material developed between Bianchi and Materials Science Corporation (MSC) that is embedded structurally in critical areas of the frame and fork.

The bike has also been specifically designed to be ridden over tough terrain for a long time. And with a longer frame geometry, it's a bike often seen at the front of the peloton.

