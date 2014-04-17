Pro bike: Sep Vanmarcke's Bianchi Infinito CV
Bianchi's secret sauce for taming the cobbles
Paris-Roubaix's biggest challenge for the bikes used there has always been its brutal pavé – more akin to a dirt field full of haphazardly placed granite blocks than anything resembling a road. Manufacturers continually try to infuse as much vertical flex into the riders' machines as possible but for Sep Vanmarcke of the Belkin squad, it's also now a matter of attenuating vibration via Bianchi's novel Countervail technology.
Bianchi perhaps wisely doesn't reveal too much about Countervail, aside from saying that it incorporates some elastomeric materials that are layered into the carbon fiber in select areas of the frame. Though it doesn't provide lots of movement like any sort of suspension, our experience suggests that it does remove some of the sting of the cobbles, particularly in combination with the flattened chain- and seatstays.
Truth be told, though, Vanmarcke almost certainly got a bigger benefit for his huge 30mm-wide tubulars – the widest we've seen yet from Vitttoria at the Hell of the North. Team mechanics wouldn't disclose Vanmarcke's tire pressures but we observed more than a few riders on race day setting up with just 65psi or so.
Those tires were wrapped around 50mm-deep Shimano Dura-Ace carbon wheels, which teams say actually ride softer than the company's 35mm option.
Shimano also provides much of the rest of Vanmarcke's build kit, including the powerful dual-pivot brake calipers (with blue-compound Shimano carbon-specific pads), carbon-bodied pedals, and Dura-Ace Di2 9070 electronic group outfitted with both climbing and sprinting supplemental shift buttons. The 175mm-long crankarms bear the Dura-Ace logo, too, but it's augmented with power-meter hardware from newcomer Pioneer.
While much of the gear is decidedly high tech, some aspects of Vanmarcke's setup are actually quite traditional. The classic-bend bars are positioned with the bottom of the drops level with the ground, the lever bodies are clamped with the tips even with the drops, and there's just a single layer of tape covering the aluminum bar.
Vanmarcke also went with the big gear ratios typical of Paris-Roubaix, including 53/44-tooth chainrings and a tight 11-23T cassette.
Total weight for Vanmarcke's bike as pictured is 7.86kg (17.33lb) – a rather remarkable figure when you consider the incredible abuse dished out on the cobbles. Vanmarcke crossed the line on Sunday in fourth place.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Bianchi Infinito CV, 59cm
Fork: Bianchi Infinito CV
Headset: Integrated, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2in tapered
Stem: FSA OS-99, 130mm x -6°
Handlebar: FSA Energy T, 42cm (c-c)
Tape: Lizard Skins DSP
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ Shimano carbon-specific pads
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 w/ Shimano carbon-specific pads
Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 w/ right-hand top-mount lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070
Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-9070 with SW-R600 and SW-R610 supplemental shift buttons
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-23T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 175mm, 53/44T, w/ Pioneer SGY-PM 900 power meter
Bottom bracket: Shimano SM-BB9000 w/ PF30 adapter cups
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-9000
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace WH-9000-C50-TU
Front tire: Vittoria Pavé CG tubular, 30mm
Rear tire: Vittoria Pavé CG tubular, 30mm
Saddle: Selle San Marco Regale
Seatpost: FSA K-Force Light SB20
Bottle cages: Tacx Tao (2)
Other accessories: Pioneer computer head, chain catcher
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.89m (6ft 2in)
Rider's weight: 76kg (168lb)
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 823mm
Saddle setback: 80mm
Seat tube length (c-t): 560mm
Seat tube length (c-c): 515mm
Tip of saddle nose to center of bars (next to stem): 600mm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 122mm
Head tube length: 200mm
Top tube length (effective): 575mm
Weight: 7.86kg (17.33lb, with computer and cages)
