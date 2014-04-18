inCycle video: Amstel Gold Race preview
All eyes on the Netherlands for a Classic on Sunday
The WorldTour riders will line up for the 49th edition of the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday in the Netherlands. The first of the so-called Classic features 251km with 34 climbs in the Limburg hills of southern Holland, including four trips up the famous Cauberg.
Related Articles
In 2013, Roman Kreuziger outsmarted his competition with a late attack and took the win.
Check out this video for more info about the Amstel Gold Race and a more detailed recap of last year's edition. Or read our race preview to find out who are this year's favorites.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy