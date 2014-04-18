inCycle video: Amstel Gold Race preview

Trending

All eyes on the Netherlands for a Classic on Sunday

The riders pass cycling fans along the Gulpenerberg at last year's Amstel Gold

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tries to bridge across to the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton passes the windmill of Moulin during the 2011 Amstel Gold

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The WorldTour riders will line up for the 49th edition of the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday in the Netherlands. The first of the so-called Classic features 251km with 34 climbs in the Limburg hills of southern Holland, including four trips up the famous Cauberg.

In 2013, Roman Kreuziger outsmarted his competition with a late attack and took the win.

Check out this video for more info about the Amstel Gold Race and a more detailed recap of last year's edition. Or read our race preview to find out who are this year's favorites.

