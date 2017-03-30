Trending

inCycle: The legend of the Muur

Checking in on the iconic Tour of Flanders climb ahead of Sunday's race

Laura Massey (Drops) has the top of Muur van Gerardsbergen in her sights - Pajot Hills Classic 2016

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

This episode of inCycle takes viewers to the famous slopes of the Muur ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders, anticipating the race-making moves that will inevitably take place there during the 101st running of the cycling Monument.

The inCycle crew also takes a look at the future of cycling with Alberto Contador's U23 team Polartec, but first they chat with Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) about her preparations before Gent-Wevelgem.