inCycle: The legend of the Muur
Checking in on the iconic Tour of Flanders climb ahead of Sunday's race
This episode of inCycle takes viewers to the famous slopes of the Muur ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders, anticipating the race-making moves that will inevitably take place there during the 101st running of the cycling Monument.
The inCycle crew also takes a look at the future of cycling with Alberto Contador's U23 team Polartec, but first they chat with Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) about her preparations before Gent-Wevelgem.
