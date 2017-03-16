inCycle: Behind the scenes at the new look Bora-hansgrohe team

Image 1 of 6 Rafal Majka putting in the work at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 3 of 6 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) adjusts his cap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Leopold Konig with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan and the national champions in the team, Juraj Sagan, Jose Mendes and Rafal Majka (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 6 of 6 The breakway at work during stage 3 at Tirreno (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week’s instalment from inCycle, the video team catch up with the new-look Bora-hansgrohe as they step up to WorldTour level for the 2017 season. The German squad signed a number of high profile riders including world champion Peter Sagan, Rafal Majka and Leopold Konig – with the latter pair interviewed on their Grand Tour ambitions for the year.

inCycle also head to Ronde van Drenthe to sit down with the Lucy and Grace Garner. The sisters, riding for Wiggle High5, talk about their sibling rivalry and how they prepared for the Dutch World Cup race.

Through all that has changed in cycling’s history, there has been one constant… the breakaway. Failing far more than it succeeds, to some it’s a suicide mission. For others it’s an opportunity. While the breakaway and catch appear a choreographed routine practiced by the peloton and a select few chancers, what’s really going on?

To find out inCycle consulted some of those who best know this side of racing to break down the art of the breakaway and the chase, including Adam Hansen and Bernhard Eisel.