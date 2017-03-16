inCycle: Behind the scenes at the new look Bora-hansgrohe team
Catching up with the Garners, the science behind the breakaway
In this week’s instalment from inCycle, the video team catch up with the new-look Bora-hansgrohe as they step up to WorldTour level for the 2017 season. The German squad signed a number of high profile riders including world champion Peter Sagan, Rafal Majka and Leopold Konig – with the latter pair interviewed on their Grand Tour ambitions for the year.
Related Articles
inCycle also head to Ronde van Drenthe to sit down with the Lucy and Grace Garner. The sisters, riding for Wiggle High5, talk about their sibling rivalry and how they prepared for the Dutch World Cup race.
Through all that has changed in cycling’s history, there has been one constant… the breakaway. Failing far more than it succeeds, to some it’s a suicide mission. For others it’s an opportunity. While the breakaway and catch appear a choreographed routine practiced by the peloton and a select few chancers, what’s really going on?
To find out inCycle consulted some of those who best know this side of racing to break down the art of the breakaway and the chase, including Adam Hansen and Bernhard Eisel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy